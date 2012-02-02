Stars Who Experience Groundhog Day

By Drew Mackie

Like Bill Murray in the movie "Groundhog Day," certain celebs seem to be trapped in behavior patterns. Check out who needs to break out of their routine.

Miley Cyrus

She gets photographed smoking salvia. She gets snapped at her conspicuously Bob Marley-themed birthday party. And most recently, she was caught behaving in an especially un-Disney-like manner around an erotic cake. (Warning: That link is not safe for work, depending on your office's pastry policy.) She needs to save her non-G-rated material for when the cameras aren't around.