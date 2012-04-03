By Jon Warech

Kids these days, with their Twitters, iPhones and Tetris competitions -- they're just growing up too fast! Jamie Lynn Spears will crack open her first (legal) beer this week, and it feels just like yesterday that she was having her first child. Time flies, right? In honor of her big birthday, scroll through and see the other young stars who are growing up at a rapid pace.

Jamie Lynn Spears

Age: 21

The younger sister of Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn turns 21 on April 4, so that means she can finally get the drink that at this point she totally deserves. The former Nickelodeon star left the business and gave birth to daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge on June 19, 2008, when she was just 17. Since then, a lot of teen moms have become TV stars, but Jamie Lynn has yet to cash in… until now. Get out your banjos, because Jamie Lynn has gone country, with an album about baby makin' and tater eatin' dropping this year.