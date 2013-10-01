Gwen Stefani: 10 reasons why we love the No Doubt front-woman
gwen stefani
By Jessica Wedemeyer
Gwen Stefani is pretty awesome. She's beautiful, talented, has one of the best wardrobes in Hollywood and she manages to do it all while maintaining a relatively normal life outside of the business. In honor of her 44th birthday on Oct. 3, we're rounding up the top 10 reasons we totally love the No Doubt front-woman.
10. She looks amazing -- but she's honest about how much work is takes
It's not easy looking this good. Just ask Gwen -- or don't! "I hate talking about my body [all the time]," she once told Harper's Bazaar of how she stays in such great shape. "There is no secret: You just have to eat healthy, work out, and torture yourself." We don't know about you, but after listening to Gwyneth Paltrow constantly enthuse about her gluten-free, carb-free, sugar-free, fun-free diet, it's refreshing to hear someone fess up to how tough healthy living can be.
