Halle Berry steps out with a mystery man in New York, plus more news

Halle Berry steps out with a mystery man in NYC

Is there a new man in Halle Berry's life? It sure looked that way when she stepped out with an attractive mystery man in New York this week. The pair were spotted looking cozy and comfortable with their arms around one another and later, holding hands, after a dinner out in New York on Monday, June 20, according to the Daily Mail. In December of last year, a couple months after Halle split from her husband, Olivier Martinez, an insider told E! News she was dating "here and there" but "taking a step back from being in another serious relationship for a while."

