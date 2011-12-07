Holiday Gift Guide 2011
By Rebecca Silverstein
If you're reading this, then chances are you haven't finished your holiday shopping. Lucky for you, we've got you covered with the most celeb-tastic holiday gifts for everyone on your holiday list. (And, like Santa, we checked it twice.) And here's a bonus: Everything you see here is available online, so you won't even need to brave the cold, or even worse -- awful lines at the mall.
For the gamer on the go:
This year, Nintendo 3DS is the video game system on every kid's wish list. Not only does the portable video game system allow you to play in eye-popping 3D without wearing those silly glasses, but it also allows you to record up to 10 minutes of 3D video footage. It's no wonder Justin Bieber makes a grab for one in his "All I Want for Christmas Is You" music video.
By Rebecca Silverstein
If you're reading this, then chances are you haven't finished your holiday shopping. Lucky for you, we've got you covered with the most celeb-tastic holiday gifts for everyone on your holiday list. (And, like Santa, we checked it twice.) And here's a bonus: Everything you see here is available online, so you won't even need to brave the cold, or even worse -- awful lines at the mall.
For the gamer on the go:
This year, Nintendo 3DS is the video game system on every kid's wish list. Not only does the portable video game system allow you to play in eye-popping 3D without wearing those silly glasses, but it also allows you to record up to 10 minutes of 3D video footage. It's no wonder Justin Bieber makes a grab for one in his "All I Want for Christmas Is You" music video.