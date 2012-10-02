Hollywood Matchmaker: Jennie Garth

By Rebecca Silverstein

It's been more than six months since Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli announced their split, and we think it's high time that she got back in the dating game. Sure, she's been linked to photographer Noah Abrams, but how about a Hollywood beau for this former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star? Lucky for her, we're here to help. Wonderwall has rounded up some eligible bachelors who might catch Jennie's fancy. Click through and vote on whether you think these guys are worthy of dating Kelly Taylor.

Luke Perry

Sure, they've denied that they're together. But how cute would it be for these former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-stars to hook up? It would be like Kelly Taylor and Dylan McKay in real life! And since Jason Priestley is already taken, even Brandon-Kelly fans can get behind this coupling.