Who Should Kim Kardashian Date?

Kanye West Kim Kardashian date

By Rebecca Silverstein

There's no ifs, ands or butts: two-time divorcee Kim Kardashian has walked a pretty rocky road to love. But why? She's gorgeous, ambitious and, oh yeah, is worth about $35 million. Kris Humphries' loss is the world's gain! Who do you think Kim should date next? Click through our picks and vote!

Rumors of a Kanye West-Kim Kardashian romance started building around October 2010, but were interrupted when Kim stepped out with Kris later that month. Even if they're "just friends" as they claimed, their flirtations could easily escalate it into something more. At least Kanye wouldn't have to worry about Kim being a "Gold Digger"! Plus, his name starts with K, so he'd totally fit in with the family.