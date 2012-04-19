Who Should Zac Efron Date?

By Molly McGonigle

It's been almost two years since Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens split. And while she has moved on to a new relationship, Zac hasn't taken the plunge and gotten serious with anyone yet. In honor of Zac's 25th birthday on Oct. 18, we're helping him out by combing through Hollywood to find the perfect ladies to get him back in the dating game. Click through to cast your vote on who his next lady friend should be.

Perhaps we should look no further than Zac's "The Lucky One" co-star Taylor Schilling. Luck must be on Taylor's side, because these two had to film lots of sexy love scenes -- and did so with obvious chemistry between them. Even though she says it was easy to do sex scenes together because they became friends quickly, we think that their on-screen connection would make a great real-life love story too.