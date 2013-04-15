Hollywood's Girls Next Door

Jennifer Garner girl next door

By Katie Mathewson

We know that Hollywood's celebs get a bad rap when it comes to, you know, personality and morality. But there are some sweet gals who prove that Tinseltown doesn't turn all its lady stars into trashy train wrecks. In honor of Jennifer Garner's birthday on April 17, we're proving that there are more sweeties in our little ol' town than you think! (And no, we don't mean the Playboy Bunnies.)

Is there a more quintessential girl next door than Jennifer Garner? Even before she became a supportive wife and loving mommy, the world knew Jen was a good girl. (Try as she might, she couldn't even fool us as leather-clad Elektra in "Daredevil.") We love knowing that -- even in Hollywood -- a cute, genuine, and kind-hearted gal like Jen is unchangeable.