Hollywood's Nastiest Custody Battles

By Rebecca Silverstein

We thought Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's custody battle would be long, bitter and drawn-out. But fortunately for all involved, it was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it event. Still, not all celebs' custody battles are that simple. Keep clicking to see the worst we've seen.

Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry

While Halle and Gabriel were never married, their custody battle over their daughter, Nahla, has been nasty nonetheless. Since their split in April 2010, the fight between the sexy former couple has gotten heated, with accusations of racism and child endangerment being thrown around. In March 2012, Gabriel was cleared of claims that he shoved a nanny while she was holding Nahla, an allegation that cost him overnight and unsupervised visitation for some time. And while Gabriel has shared custody of Nahla since then, it might become harder for the model to see his little girl, as Halle has asked for the court's permission to move Nahla to Paris with her and her fiancé, Olivier Martinez. But for now, Halle will have to ante up $20,000 a month in child support to her ex.