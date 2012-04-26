By Jon Warech

Jason Statham brings bald and beautiful back to the big screen with "Safe," which got us thinking of the hottest action stars of all time. From movies to television to even music videos, scroll through and check out sweaty yet sexy stars.

Jason Statham

When he burst onto the action film scene, Jason Statham gave short, bald men everywhere some hope. His laundry list of action flicks include "The Transporter" series, "The Italian Job," "The Mechanic" and now "Safe," but Statham gets the best action in real life -- he dates supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. For that, we credit the accent.