Countdowns

50 Hottest Pop Culture Military Personnel

FOX 1 / 51

By Rebecca Silverstein and Drew Mackie

Check out Wonderwall's salute to pop culture's most fearless (and fearlessly) sexy men and women in uniform.

50. Derek Luke

Character: Ship's Serviceman 3rd Class Antwone Fisher, "Antwone Fisher"

If troubled and brooding is your type, then Antwone Fisher is the serviceman for you!

Up NextThey come from money
FOX 1 / 51

By Rebecca Silverstein and Drew Mackie

Check out Wonderwall's salute to pop culture's most fearless (and fearlessly) sexy men and women in uniform.

50. Derek Luke

Character: Ship's Serviceman 3rd Class Antwone Fisher, "Antwone Fisher"

If troubled and brooding is your type, then Antwone Fisher is the serviceman for you!

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries