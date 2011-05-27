50 Hottest Pop Culture Military Personnel
By Rebecca Silverstein and Drew Mackie
Check out Wonderwall's salute to pop culture's most fearless (and fearlessly) sexy men and women in uniform.
50. Derek Luke
Character: Ship's Serviceman 3rd Class Antwone Fisher, "Antwone Fisher"
If troubled and brooding is your type, then Antwone Fisher is the serviceman for you!
By Rebecca Silverstein and Drew Mackie
Check out Wonderwall's salute to pop culture's most fearless (and fearlessly) sexy men and women in uniform.
50. Derek Luke
Character: Ship's Serviceman 3rd Class Antwone Fisher, "Antwone Fisher"
If troubled and brooding is your type, then Antwone Fisher is the serviceman for you!