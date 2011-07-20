Hottest Pop Culture Summer Romances

By Jon Warech

Nothing says summer like long days at the beach, warm nights at the baseball stadium and a hot romance. In honor of the hottest time of year, Wonderwall is counting down our favorite pop culture summer romances.

20. Lena and Kostas, "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants"

Played by: Alexis Bledel and Michael Rady

If a picture says a thousand words, then a pair of dirty jeans could write a romance novel -- and they kinda did. When Lena's pants got snagged in the water and led her to grave danger, she's miraculously rescued by a shirtless, (and eligible) Greek bachelor named Kostas. Sparks flew, and when they learned their families were feuding, the perfect forbidden fling ensued.