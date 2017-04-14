Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are parents and more ICYMI news

This past week in celebrity news was full of surprises -- surprise splits and a surprising date with a world leader. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk also surprised everyone when it was revealed that they secretly became parents in late March. The news leaked on April 9. One day later, E! News reported that Irina and Bradley welcomed a girl. They named her Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper. "They are both extremely thrilled and feel so blessed," a source told the outlet.

