ICYMI: Eva Longoria got engaged, The Rock had another child and more celeb news for Dec. 13-18

The past week in celebrity news saw one strange hookup, one shocking split and, oh yeah, some movie named "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" opened. The week, though, started with some great news for one actress. Eva Longoria is engaged! The former "Desperate Housewives" star announced via Instagram that her boyfriend of two years, Jose Antonio, had popped the question. In her post, Eva kissed her man, showing off her ring and said, "Ummmm so this happened....#Engaged #Dubai #Happiness." Congrats!

