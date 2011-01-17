Imagined Conversations: 2011 Golden Globes

By Michelle Lanz

Wouldn't it be fun to be a fly on the wall at the Golden Globes? I bet you'd hear more than a few interesting conversations. Let's have a guess at what Hollywood's elite might be chatting about as they mingle over drinks and Globe statues.

Lea Michele: Matthew, did I ever tell you that I'm seriously hot for teacher? Like seriously. H.O.T. hot.

Matthew Morrison: Hehe, she's just kidding guys. She's such a joker. Wait a minute … what's that you're doing there ... stop that, young lady!

