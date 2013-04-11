10 Things We Love About Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson interesting facts

By Katie Mathewson

Was it her role as Kristen Wiig's roommate in "Bridesmaids" or as Fat Amy in "Pitch Perfect" that made you fall in love with Rebel Wilson? Wait -- don't tell us the only place you've seen her is on billboards for the MTV Movie Awards?! If that's the case, don't worry, we'll tell you exactly why you should be as obsessed with the Australian actress as we are.

RELATED: Most awkward people on the red carpet

10. She chose her career based on a hallucination

Growing up, Rebel Wilson was a Rotary International youth ambassador for Australia. During a year in South Africa, she contracted malaria and was administered heavy meds. While high on this "drug cocktail" of sorts, a young Rebel had hallucinations in which she saw herself as an actress winning an Oscar. She was instantly convinced! (Thank you, malaria!)