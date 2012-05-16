2012 Forbes Celebrity 100

You may think that money makes a person powerful, but that's not all it takes to land on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list. You must be influential in other ways, like through social media or business ventures. Click through to see which stars were important enough to crack the top five on the Forbes list, then check out the full list on Forbes.com.

RELATED: See the full Forbes Celeb 100 list

5. Lady Gaga

Last year's top celeb slides from No. 1 on the list due to a lack of touring, but she stays near the top because of her tremendous social media influence. With more than 24 million followers, she's the world's most popular Twitter user, and her 50 million Facebook fans are more than any other celebrity has, aside from Eminem and Rihanna. Thanks to multiple older hits as well as her latest album, "Born This Way," the singer-songwriter still makes plenty of money from music sales.