Adele: 'I'm Never Writing a Breakup Album Again'

By Molly McGonigle

Just when you thought you couldn't love Adele any more than you already do, she goes and gives a refreshingly honest interview about life to Vogue, covering everything from her recovery from throat surgery to her hopes to start a family. Click through to see what else she says about her next album, taking a hiatus and much more.

RELATED: Check out the full interview on Vogue

On having a loud personality:

"I am quite loud and bolshie. I'm a big personality. I walk into a room, big and tall and loud."