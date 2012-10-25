Alicia Keys Chats Motherhood, Advises Adele

By Rebecca Silverstein

Balancing motherhood and a music career might slow some singers down, but not Alicia Keys. To quote the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter herself, this girl is on fire. Not only is she about to release her fifth studio album, but she's also treading on new ground by releasing an interactive app for children, "The Journals of Mama Mae and LeeLee." Inspired by Alicia's relationship with her own grandmother, the app allows users to play music, read stories and write in a journal. And, of course, Alicia scored the app herself. Well, she had one special helper. Read on as we chat with this busy lady about her son, Egypt, her advice for new mom Adele and more.