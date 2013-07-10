Amanda Seyfried on 'Lovelace': It could ruin my career

Amanda seyfried lovelace

By Molly McGonigle

On the heels of her success with "Les Mis" in 2012, Amanda Seyfried has been all about taking risks. And with the upcoming release of "Lovelace," the 27-year-old actress has been reflecting on her recent life choices. See what she had to say to Elle about why she took on this role, the importance of physical attraction and lots more.

On playing Linda Lovelace in the upcoming biopic:

"I read the script and I was like, 'Wow, this is the riskiest thing that's happening [in Hollywood] right now.' The first thing you think about is that it could have ruined my career. At the same time, I was like, 'This is my chance to show them, to show the industry, to be recognized.'"