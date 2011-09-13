Amanda Seyfried: 'It's Not Hard to Get Together With Your Co-Star'

justin timberlake amanda seyfried w magazine

By Drew Mackie

The new issue of W magazine talks Hollywood with Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried, stars of the upcoming scifi flick "In Time," but that's not all: It also poses the two in faux political sex scandal tableaus. Click through to see what these actors had to say and enjoy the pictures.

Amanda, on getting intimate onscreen:

"Sex scenes are great."

"A lot of my co-stars have been sexy guys my age, and so, why not? I'm not going to pretend it's not fun. Justin was great -- he had come from doing 'Friends With Benefits,' where he basically had sex every day at work -- so it was easy for both of us. We just kind of got it on, and then were like, 'That was good!'"