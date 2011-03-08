Amanda tells Elle: "I got my heart broken"

By Molly McGonigle

Ever since leaving "Big Love," Amanda Seyfried has been making headlines for her relationship with Ryan Phillippe and upcoming flicks like "Red Riding Hood." See what Seyfried says about dating, her ex-boyfriend Dominic Cooper and who she wants to kiss onscreen next.

On her best on-screen kisses:

"I can't lie. It didn't suck making out with Channing [Tatum] and Justin [Timberlake]."

On who she would like to be paired up with next:

"I'd really love to make out with Michael Fassbender. Put me in a movie with that guy. I'm serious. Wow."