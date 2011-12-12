Angelina: Why Our Kids Want Us To Get Married

By Molly McGonigle

There used to be a time when it seemed Angelina Jolie pushed the envelope just to get attention. Fast forward a few years later, and she has become a homebody who prefers time alone with her kids and partner Brad Pitt. As her first foray into directing prepares to debut, she chats about her private world. Click through to read more on what Angelina tells Marie Claire about her relationship with Brad, filming and if she wants more kids.

On how Brad has helped shape her family:

"[Brad] has expanded my life in ways I never imagined. We built a family. He is not just the love of my life; he is my family. I hold that very dear. I suppose what I've learned from Brad is to be able to have the kind of family whose happiness and well-being comes before your own. I'm very, very grateful to have such a loving family, and I wouldn't have that without him."