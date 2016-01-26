Anna Faris is fearless when it comes to comedy, and apparently she's fearless when it comes to food too!

The "Mom" star recently launched Lay's Flavor Swap contest, in which one lucky potato chip fan will win $150,000 by helping Lay's determine whether or not to keep staple flavors like Cheddar & Sour Cream or swap in new options like Smoked Gouda & Chive. And while the idea of smoked-gouda-and-chive potato chips may seem daunting to some, they'd hardly be the most bizarre food to find their way onto the comedienne's plate.

"I try to be," Anna told Wonderwall.com when asked if she's an adventurous eater while discussing her partnership with Lay's.

It doesn't sound like the "Just Friends" star has much of a choice in the matter -- not while she's married to Chris Pratt, anyway!

"My husband is a hunter, and he sort of takes pride in -- as he puts it -- his 'harvests,' so we eat a lot of game," she says. "I love that. And I like the idea of using all of an animal if I'm going to be a meat-eater."

"It feels kind of ethically right," she adds.

But the "Jurassic World" star isn't the only one responsible for his wife's adventurous appetite: "My parents were taking me to Ethiopian restaurants when I was 3, so they were always introducing us to all kinds of different [foods]," she says. "I love them for this. They exposed my brother and me to a lot of really interesting food at a young age."

Being open-minded about food is one lesson the 39-year-old actress is also trying to impart on her son Jack, who turns 4 in August.

"He does like Indian food," says Anna of her little boy. "He loves sushi and stuff like that."

"But it's hard to tear a three-year-old away from a chicken nugget," she adds. "I have the best intentions, but sometimes it's going to be what it is."

Hey, there's nothing wrong with chicken nuggets -- or potato chips! -- every now and then.

"Potato chips are my favorite snack food," the blonde beauty admits.

As for which flavor will get her vote during Lay's Flavor Swap contest, which commences on Feb. 8: "Well, I'm very torn," she says. "I'm a Cheddar & Sour Cream girl. That's an old one, and it's going up against Smoked Gouda & Chive, which I also love."

Smoked gouda potato chips?! We may just have to take your word for it that they're tasty, Anna.