Ashley on Miley: 'She's probably been through as much as a 40-year-old'

By Molly McGonigle

Ashley Greene is the envy of most teenage girls. She works on "Twilight" with Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, dates Joe Jonas and is friends with Miley Cyrus. See what she has to say to Teen Vogue about her envious life, her dreamy boyfriend and her future in Hollywood.

On Hollywood haters:

"There will always be people who love me or hate me. That's why I try to focus on the positive."