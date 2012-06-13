Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Her Miscarriage

Bethenny Frankel isn't shy about sharing the high points of her life with the world: She taped both her wedding to Jason Hoppy and the birth of her daughter for all her fans to see. Now she's opening up about something much more serious -- her miscarriage. Click through to read a moving interview that she gives in Glamour's July issue (on newsstands now with Julianne Hough on the cover), touching on how she coped with her loss -- and the sad moment of finding out the sex of her child.

On finding out she was pregnant again at 41:

"Because my first pregnancy had been complicated, and because I was over 40, the doctor told me that I was 'high risk' and needed to take it easy. So I took it so easy. I had to. I was still bleeding, and I was nauseated and uncomfortable -- 'Way worse than last time,' I said to Jason. I felt seven months pregnant even though I was six weeks along. And because we hadn't planned this, I felt unprepared, like we had so much to do to get ready for this baby. Still, I was excited, if cautiously so, with the words 'high risk' ringing in my ears."