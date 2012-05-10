B.o.B Chats Taylor Swift, Designing Adidas and Olympic Gold

B.o.B

By Rebecca Silverstein

Are you pumped for the 2012 Summer Olympics? B.o.B is! The rapper has collaborated with rockers O.A.R. on "Champions," an original track encouraging the athletes of Team USA in their pursuit of the gold. Keep clicking as we chat with B.o.B about his new album, fashion and more. And when you're done, go to Duracell's Facebook page to download "Champions" for free.

