Brad Goreski on Jessica Alba, Life Lessons and Closet Cleaning

By Chris Gardner

Brad Goreski first made a name for himself as one of Rachel Zoe's underlings on her Bravo reality show about the inner workings of the celebrity stylist business. But that was years ago, and now Goreski is a star in his own right. Just in the past year, he launched his own TV show, Bravo's "It's a Brad, Brad World"; published a book, "Born to Be Brad"; and landed a styling deal with Kate Spade New York. He also continues to build his own celebrity styling clientele, which includes Jessica Alba.

Goreski took time out of his busy schedule to chat with Wonderwall about his charmed life and his new deal with eBay.com/SellingStyle. Click through to see what he has to say about working with Jessica Alba, and what celebrity he is dying to style.

You've shared so much of your life with the book, "Born To Be Brad," and the Bravo TV show, "It's a Brad, Brad World," covering everything from fashion and cocaine to sexuality and career drama. What has been one of the biggest lessons you've learned in your life?

"The huge awakening for me was when I realized [people] can say what they want, like so-and-so can say that they don't think I'm talented, or so-and-so can say that they think I dress like a clown, but that doesn't matter to me, because once I know who I am and what I stand for, then nobody can push me away from that. If you don't stand for something, you'll stand for anything."