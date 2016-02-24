Candace Cameron Bure reveals craziest 'Fuller House' on-set animal encounter

The cast of "Fuller House" is shaping up to be even better than expected! No, the Olsen twins aren't returning to the spin-off of the sitcom that made them stars. But thanks to oldest sibling D.J. Tanner's profession as a veterinarian in the Netflix reboot, Candace Cameron Bure has gotten to share scenes with some super-cute -- and somewhat scary! -- animal actors. The actress, who teamed up with Banfield Pet Hospital in celebration of National Pet Dental Health Month, chatted with Wonderwall.com about her scariest animal encounter on set, why the cast of "Fuller House" is so special, her 130-pound Rottweiler puppy, turning 40 in April 2016 and more! Keep reading for the highlights.

RELATED: The drama the 'Full House' cast has endured since the series ended