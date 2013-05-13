Carrie Underwood: 'I don't feel old enough to have kids'

Carrie Underwood Marie Claire

By Katie Mathewson

Carrie Underwood has humble rural roots, but she's long since been launched into super-stardom. Despite the Grammys, multi-platinum albums, and her latest tour, she's still learning how to deal with the fame. Gracing their June cover, Carrie chats with Marie Claire about overcoming anxiety, being super awkward -- and family planning.

On her personality:

"I'm not a mushy person at all. We were never a huggy family. Or a 'Let's talk it out' family. Technically I have siblings, but they are quite a bit older than me -- I was the accident -- so I have the only-child syndrome going on. I'm a little more selfish, a little more independent, a little closed. I do wish I were softer. I wish I were able to form relationships better. But hey, I mean ... I'm not a sociopath."