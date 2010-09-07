Katie Talks Cellulite and Baby Cruise No. 2

By Michelle Lanz

A successful career, a famous husband and an adorable daughter. It sure seems like Katie Holmes has it all. In the latest issue of Marie Claire, the 31-year-old actress talks about raising Suri, her marriage to Tom Cruise and whether she's ready for baby No. 2.

On home life with her daughter Suri:

"We wake up, and we do the same thing. She does her chores. I think it's very important. If she doesn't get her chores done, I notice she's not really herself. She has to make her bed, she has to take her dishes to the sink, she has to put her clothes in the laundry -- you know, that basic stuff. I try to do what my mom did for me ... just spending time with her, making doll clothes and planting in the garden ... When Suri comes to the set, we have art projects, and I just try to keep her busy and inspired."