Tinsel Talk: Brooke Burke, NeNe Leakes and more stars dish on their favorite spring things

March 20 marked the first day of spring 2016! And because everyone is ready to put the dreary winter months behind them, Wonderwall.com asked a few Hollywood stars what their favorite thing to do is once spring arrives. Keep reading to see what NeNe Leakes, Miranda Cosgrove and more have to say, but first, let's hear from Brooke Burke-Charvet. "I'm always purging, gifting, giving and throwing away," she said. "I'm obsessed. I'm one of those people who loves giving things away. A great piece of fashion that I haven't worn in awhile, I give to a girlfriend. That's my rule. I hate clutter, so my house is always clean."

