Chelsea Handler: I Don't Know Why People Think I'm Mean

By Molly McGonigle

Being candid isn't something new for Chelsea Handler. But there's still something refreshing about her honest approach to everything from dating to spending money. In the newest issue of Redbook, see what Ms. Handler has to say about 50 Cent, hanging out with Jennifer Aniston, and why she's always rooting for girls to win.

RELATED: Read more from the Chelsea interview

On being anti-authority:

"I've always had a problem with authority. That's why I had to be my own boss. It's been amazing. I can't believe I'm able to get away with this kind of ridiculousness."