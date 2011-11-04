Selena on Leaving 'Wizards': 'I Have Lost a Sense of Privacy'

Selena Gomez

By Rebecca Silverstein

Selena Gomez is skilled at many things: singing, dancing, acting. But how does she fare at video games? We found out when we sat in on the commercial shoot for the Connect With Selena Sweepstakes, a contest whose winner will score a trip to L.A. with three family members, and the chance to play Kinect for Xbox 360 with Selena! (Watch out, though -- she's pretty fantastic at "Kinect Sports: Season 2" skiing.) Click through to hear what Selena shared about the end of "Wizards of Waverly Place," what makes her nervous, and what she has learned to sacrifice for her success.

Are you a big gamer?

I'm not really a big video gamer, but I love being active. I love moving around, so that's why I was really excited to be involved with this Kinect campaign, because it does get kids moving, and I've been very interactive with people. It's nice; I like it.