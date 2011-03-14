Courteney on David: 'I'm his biggest protector'

By Molly McGonigle

Courteney Cox has had a very media-crazed few months since announcing her split from longtime-hubby David Arquette. And all throughout David's public meltdown and trip to rehab, Courteney Cox has remained relatively cool and collected. Cox very candidly talks to Harper's Bazaar about her split, how her daughter's doing and being a self-titled cougar.

On her public split from David Arquette:

"I think every relationship has a point where you stop and reevaluate. Are you happy? Have you grown together or apart? What do you share interests in? I think that's a normal thing to do, but it's so much harder when it's done publicly."