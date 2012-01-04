Daniel Radcliffe: Why I'm Bad at Dating

By Molly McGonigle

For the last 10 years, Daniel Radcliffe continuously built his fame and skills off the wildly successful "Harry Potter" movies. With that era behind him, he's done a stint on Broadway and is gearing up for the release of his psychological thriller, "The Woman in Black." In anticipation of this new chapter, Daniel sits down with Parade magazine to talk about fame, love and why he's such an awkward person to date.

On fearing that his success won't last:

"Yes. But it's reality, not fear. It will happen, and I have accepted that. In a way it's a great relief that I will never, ever do a film as successful as the 'Harry Potter' series. But neither will anybody else. Or it will take them a long time."