Demi Lovato: 'I wanted to start my life over'

By Molly McGonigle

Demi Lovato had a tumultuous end to 2010, including a fizzled romance with Joe Jonas and leaving her tour early to check into rehab. But Demi is back and better than ever. See what she says to Seventeen about recovery, hitting rock bottom and rebuilding her life.

On the pressure to be perfect:

"I didn't want anyone to be able to say that there was someone else working harder than I was."