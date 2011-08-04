Demi Lovato: I Was Totally Ungrateful

By Jon Warech

It's been a rough year for "Camp Rock" star Demi Lovato, who went from Disney princess to troubled teen last fall, after a meltdown and a plethora of problems landed her in rehab. Back now and feeling better then ever, she opens up in the new issue of ELLE about her JoBro relationship, what got her into a bad place emotionally, and her road to recovery. Check out the full article here and click through for some highlights.

On her first role at age 9:

"That's when I fell in love with performing, the smell of the set, the way the lights felt on my skin."