Denzel Washington on Whitney Houston: She Was My Girl

On the death of his father right before he began filming 'Malcolm X':

"I was flying to New York to meet with Spike [Lee], and when we landed my brother was there. The first thing I thought was Mom died.

"And he said, 'Dad had a stroke.' That was April of '91, and he died in August. We started shooting around the time that he died. [pauses] I never shed a tear for my father. That sounds like a book or a song. I never did all through the funeral and all that. There was no connection."