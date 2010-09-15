Drew's bod is 'jiggly and totally normal'

By Drew Mackie

What don't we know about Drew Barrymore? It seems like the lifelong star has had her every private moment broadcast to the entire world. But the new issue of Harper's Bazaar has Drew Barrymore talking about, well, Drew -- that is, more personal than just her work and what she's wearing -- and offering a portrait of a wonderfully unpretentious, 35-year-old actress who'd rather eat macaroni in bed than tone her body. That doesn't mean she still won't throw on a designer gown and show up all the twentysomething starlets around her.

On Givenchy and Kraft macaroni:

"I actually really love to lie in bed, watch TV, be a total sloth, and eat my favorite food: Kraft macaroni and cheese. Last night I was watching 'The Next Food Network Star,' eating mac and cheese, and feeling grand. And that was after I wore a sequined Givenchy gown with giant holes cut out of it."