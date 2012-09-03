Emma Watson: It's Important for Me to Have My Own Life

By Molly McGonigle

Emma Watson has taken a much deserved break from the spotlight since she wrapped "Harry Potter." But now she's gearing up for the release of "Perks of Being a Wallflower" and all eyes are once again on this beautiful young lady. She recently sat down with Glamour to talk about about her much-buzzed-about haircut, the paparazzi following her and way more. Click through to get the scoop on Emma's life!

On what "Perks of Being a Wallflower" made her realize about her career:

"Making this movie was so pivotal for me because I realized I do really want to be an actress, which wasn't something I fully knew, since Harry Potter was such a singular experience. Obviously I'm nervous to see what other people think, but it kind of doesn't matter to me. It's so cheesy to say this, but it's the journey, not the end goal, that's important."