Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker on football fears for newborn son

Eric Decker may be one of the biggest names in football, but that doesn't mean the NFL wide receiver is dead set on his newborn son following in his footsteps -- though he hasn't exactly sworn off the possibility either. Back in April 2015 while wife Jessie James Decker was pregnant with their baby boy, the New York Jet told ETonline that he was "going to push [his son] towards baseball." Now, it seems, he's singing a different tune: "You've totally changed your mind [about] football for sure," Jessie joked to her hot hubby during a chat with Wonderwall.com to promote their partnership with PANDORA's new Valentine's Day collection. But Eric -- who's suffered hamstring, knee, ankle and foot injuries over the years -- still has his reservations! Keep reading to see what exactly the power couple told us about their football fears, marriage advice, the latest with their daughter, life on the road and more.

