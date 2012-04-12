Eva Longoria: Saying Goodbye to 'Housewives' Is Bittersweet

By Chris Gardner

In a few weeks, the world will say goodbye to the famous ladies of Wisteria Lane as the ABC smash "Desperate Housewives" ends its storied eight-year run on ABC. When the show debuted in 2004, its starry cast of actresses -- playing some of the most dysfunctional yet wildly entertaining suburban "housewives" that primetime television had ever seen -- became instant pop culture phenoms, not to mention household names. Eva Longoria is one of those names that still rolls so easily off the tongue, thanks to both her role as Gabrielle Solis and to her tenure in the tabloids.

Though she won't comment on the juicy stuff (is she back together with Eduardo Cruz or what?), Longoria did discuss a long list of other subjects in an exclusive chat with Wonderwall. Keep clicking to find out what Longoria has to say about all the "next" in her life...

