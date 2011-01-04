Justin Bieber: Fame Gave Me Insomnia

By Drew Mackie

Prepare yourself to see yet more of Justin Bieber. The heartthrob teen crooner is gracing the cover of the January issue of Vanity Fair, in which he offers one of his most grown-up interviews yet. (Read the full interview here.) In it, the 16-year-old star gives a glimpse into his internal world: making Michael Jackson a career model, his predominantly female fanbase, and how he's literally losing sleep over his hard-won fame.

On his insomnia:

"I just turn over all night and think. My mind races. I think about all the things I didn't have time to think about during the day -- like family and God and things that should be more important but you don't have time to think about, because you just get caught up [in everything else] during the day."