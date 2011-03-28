Freida: 'People are starting to become more color-blind'

By Molly McGonigle

Freida Pinto may have remained out of the spotlight since shooting to fame in 2008 with "Slumdog Millionaire." But now Pinto is back to flex her star power with three movies this year, starting with "Miral." Pinto talks to Glamour about relationships, playing multiple ethnicities and filming in Tunisia.

On ethnicity in Hollywood:

"I think people are starting to become more color-blind in the industry. Of course, my Indian-ness cannot be ignored. At the same time, if I am being considered for a romantic comedy, I would like if [the script] didn't try to inject as much ethnicity into the story as possible."