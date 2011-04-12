Gaga's Inspiration: 'A lot of weed'

By Molly McGonigle

The name Lady Gaga goes hand in hand with unpredictable weirdness. And with the release of "Born This Way," Ms. Gaga has turned her quirk factor up a notch. Luckily, Gaga answers all of Harper's Bazaar's questions about her infamous horns, plastic surgery, Alexander McQueen and more.

On the difference between being an artist vs. being a celebrity:

"How many models and actresses do you see on magazine covers who have brand-new faces and have had plastic surgery, while I myself have never had any plastic surgery? I am an artist, and I have the ability and the free will to choose the way the world will envision me."

On briefly living in Los Angeles:

"It was sort of this turning point: Am I going to try and embrace Hollywood and assimilate to that culture? ... I put my toe in that water, and it was a Kegel exercise vaginal reaction where I clenched and had to retract immediately. I ran furiously back to New York, to my old apartment, and I hung out with my friends, and I went to the same bars."