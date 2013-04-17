Giuliana Rancic on motherhood: 'It's the greatest job I've ever had'

Giuliana Rancic Huggies

By Katie Mathewson

Giuliana Rancic is a busy girl! Between hosting NBC's new dating show, "Ready for Love," "Fashion Police" and "E! News," and starring on her own reality show, "Giuliana & Bill," it's amazing that she's taken on another full-time job so gracefully. We caught up with the super mom during her trip to Huggies' test town Round Rock, Texas. Giuliana -- Huggies' new favorite diaper advocate -- told Wonderwall about the challenges and joys of motherhood, her advice for new moms, and her surprising celeb crush.

On her involvement with Huggies:

"I guess I tweeted that I used Huggies ... so they reached out to me and said, 'Will you be our first official Huggies tester?' and I was like, Oh my God, that sounds so official! I love that title. I'm going to put it on my résumé!

"They have a new diaper out with a sure-fit design, which means that it fits great on the baby, but also it provides up to 12 hours of protection. And they have a new wipe out and it has triple clean layers, so it cleans up a mess quickly, but it's also soft on Duke's skin. It's great -- especially because I'm such a busy mom -- to have that protection all day long for Duke."