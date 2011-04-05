Gwen Stefani: 'I'm Very Vain'
By Molly McGonigle
Gwen Stefani has always been one to push boundaries all the way back to her No Doubt days. But now as a mom and wifey, Gwen Stefani has settled into a normal life, albeit with a few quirks. See what Gwen says to ELLE about her domestic duties, pop music and being vain.
On her appearance:
"I mean, I'm very vain. That would be my middle name. Of course I am, you know what I mean? I love the visual."
On whether Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Katy Perry are inspired by Gwen's style:
"I don't see myself in those girls. I usually put pants on. I see these girls as more going for the sex symbol thing. I was more, in the band, like a tomboy. Of course, I think every girl is sexy, so there's going to be a little of that. But I see a lot of younger artists going more toward the sexy thing."
