Gwen Stefani: 'I'm Very Vain'

By Molly McGonigle

Gwen Stefani has always been one to push boundaries all the way back to her No Doubt days. But now as a mom and wifey, Gwen Stefani has settled into a normal life, albeit with a few quirks. See what Gwen says to ELLE about her domestic duties, pop music and being vain.

On her appearance:

"I mean, I'm very vain. That would be my middle name. Of course I am, you know what I mean? I love the visual."

On whether Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Katy Perry are inspired by Gwen's style:

"I don't see myself in those girls. I usually put pants on. I see these girls as more going for the sex symbol thing. I was more, in the band, like a tomboy. Of course, I think every girl is sexy, so there's going to be a little of that. But I see a lot of younger artists going more toward the sexy thing."