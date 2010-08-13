Hampton Living

By Molly McGonigle

During the summer, A-list celebs take over the Hamptons for the season. But these small beach towns are full of glitz and glamour throughout the year. Vanity Fair rounded up the most famous Hamptonites to give us the inside scoop on all things Hamptons.

Charlotte Ronson on her trips to the Hamptons:

"I stay with friends in East Hampton and Amagansett. Every day is special out here."

RELATED: More society news at VF.com